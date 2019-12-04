Man in critical condition after officer involved shooting in Bristol

A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot by state troopers Tuesday on Lower Notch Road in Bristol.

“Out of nowhere, I heard bang bang bang,” said neighbor, Sean Stoltz.

Just before 10 p.m. police were called to the home of Greg West after a relative said he was drunk and making threats. They also told officers he had a shotgun and there were children home inside.

When two Vermont state troopers and an officer with Bristol police arrived, they say West was standing in the steep driveway holding a gun.

“They put a considerable effort in to try to get him to de-escalate and put down his weapon,” said Maj. Dan Trudeau of the Vermont State Police.

But West did not comply. That’s when VSP officers fired multiple rounds, hitting West multiple times. He was flown to UVM Medical Center for treatment.

“We heard the wife screaming, yelling,” said neighbor Christine Stoltz. “She was saying that ‘you’re in really deep trouble.'”

The Stoltzes live right next door to Greg West. Although they don’t know the family well, they said they often see the kids playing outside and have never heard any disturbances before.

“Very unusual,” Stoltz said. “They seem like a nice family.”

Crime scene investigators spent most of the day Wednesday processing the scene.This incident marks the fifth shooting this year involving a Vermont state trooper.

“It’s definitely alarming, the numbers have increased quite a bit,” Maj. Trudeau said. “We take training as a high priority, we take protection equipment as a high priority.”

The Vermont State Police officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave which is standard protocol for the department.