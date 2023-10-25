A Littleton, New Hampshire, man is dead after his vehicle crashed into the Androscoggin River.

New Hampshire State Police responded around 4 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a car completely underwater in the river off Route 16 south of Errol.

Troopers found the 2000 Ford Mustang after arriving at the scene. Vermont Fish & Game divers found the driver, Michael Marshall, 21, inside the car.

Police believe Marshall was the only one in the car at the time and the only driver involved in the crash.

New Hampshire State Police are asking anyone with more information to call Trooper Bryan Griffin at (603) 271-1170.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, and Milan Fire Dept. also assisted at the scene.