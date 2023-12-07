Burlington, VT- A Grand Isle Man has pleaded not guilty to a negligent operation with death resulting charge connected to the July 2023 crash in Colchester that killed a 33-year-old man.

Police said Christopher Pugh, 38, was driving west on U.S. 2 the afternoon of July 24 when his pick-up truck went off the road, across the median and hit a pick-up truck that was stopped at a stop sign being driven by Nicholas Ringuette, 33, of Colchester, causing both trucks to flip over.

Ringuette was pronounced dead at the scene; Pugh was brought to UVM Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police affidavit, Pugh told officers at the scene of the crash that while driving he began to lose vision and see only dark grey, and then black. Pugh also told officers he believed he still had control of his body although he could not see and he thinks he applied the brakes and then felt a tumbling sensation.

Court records show that after being brought to UVM Medical Center Pugh told officers that he took anti-depressants daily and had not eaten breakfast that morning. According to police, Pugh said he had never lost vision like that before.

Pugh also told police that he typically smokes a “pinch” of marijuana in a pipe before work each day, and had done so the day of the crash. A breathalyzer test returned a result of 0.00% BAC.

The crash led neighbors in the area to renew calls for safety changes at the intersection of Route 2 and Clay Point Rd. In June 2022, a crash at the intersection killed Debra Warner, 64, of Colchester, and her dog Piper.

Not long after the crash, the state reduced the speed limit, from 55 miles per hour to 50 on a stretch of US 2 that includes the intersection with Clay Point Roads.

In October, the Colchester Select Board, Police Department, and community sent a letter to Vermont’s Agency of Transportation, saying more needed to be done, including reducing the speed limit to 40.

Other suggestions included the addition of caution signs, traffic lights, and turning the intersection into a roundabout.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Ringuette’s family pay for funeral expenses and help them through the grieving process. Ringuette is survived by his wife Ashley, daughter Lily, and son Finley.