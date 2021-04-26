Man rescued from abandoned Vermont copper mine shaft

In this image provided by first responders, a member of a rescue crew, using a series of ropes and pulleys, works to rescue a man from an abandoned copper mine, late Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Corinth, Vt. The man who fell 150 feet into the mine was considerably hypothermic and had some serious injuries when emergency crews rescued him Saturday night, an official said Monday, April 26. (Courtesy Hanover Fire Department via AP)

CORINTH, Vt. (AP) — An official says a man who fell 150 feet into an abandoned Vermont copper mine was considerably hypothermic and had some serious injuries when emergency crews rescued him Saturday night.

Hanover, New Hampshire, Fire Chief Martin McMillan says rescuers believes the man slipped and slid down the frozen shaft, landing in water. He says the man had been stuck for about two hours before the people accompanying him found a residence and called 911. Rescuers were able to pull him out in 45 minutes after lowering two firefighter paramedics into the shaft with ropes.

The man was flown by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.