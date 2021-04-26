Man rescued from abandoned Vermont copper mine shaft

CORINTH, Vt. (AP) — An official says a man who fell 150 feet into an abandoned Vermont copper mine was considerably hypothermic and had some serious injuries when emergency crews rescued him Saturday night.
Hanover, New Hampshire, Fire Chief Martin McMillan says rescuers believes the man slipped and slid down the frozen shaft, landing in water. He says the man had been stuck for about two hours before the people accompanying him found a residence and called 911. Rescuers were able to pull him out in 45 minutes after lowering two firefighter paramedics into the shaft with ropes.
The man was flown by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.