Vermont State Police say a man was shot and killed early Monday in Caledonia County.

Troopers responded to a call around 6 a.m. from a woman who said the man had been shot at a property on Vermont Route 16 in Wheelock. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released following notification of relatives, police said.

No one is custody, but the initial investigation suggests the shooting was an isolated incident. The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit.