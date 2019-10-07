Police: Man steals wallet, charges $2,000 worth of stuff at South Burlington Target

South Burlington police are searching for this man in connection to credit card theft and fraud.

South Burlington police are trying to track down a man they say stole a wallet and other items from a parked car, before charging more than $2,000 worth of merchandise on the victim’s credit cards.

Police released surveillance photos taken Friday of a suspect leaving the Target on Dorset Street. Earlier that day, the victim reported the theft of the wallet, including credit and debit cards and a Vermont driver’s license, and iPhone X were taken from the car, which was parked on San Remo Drive in South Burlington.

the South Burlington Police Department is asking for assistance with identifying the male suspect. Please contact Sgt. Dave MacDonough with any information at 802-846-4193.