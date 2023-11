Burlington, VT – A 40-year-old Rutland man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly possessing a firearm while on probation for domestic violence.

John Ryea was arrested on November 28, nearly a year to the day after his conviction for punching his then-live-in girlfriend in the jaw and possessing a stolen gun.

If convicted, Ryea faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and a $250,000 fine.