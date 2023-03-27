At approximately 11:30 P.M. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, Manchester police responded to a call reporting a vehicle driving recklessly. Patrol officers attempted to stop the car, but the car refused and accelerated away.

The registered owner of the vehicle had been at the Manchester Police Department earlier in the evening, acting irate. Officers later found the car parked with the registered owner, an adult male, seated in the driver’s seat. During an interaction that followed, the adult male, Mr. Waleed Al Thuwayni, 18, of Manchester was shot.

Initial information indicates that a single Manchester Police officer discharged his weapon during the incident at approximately 11:56 P.M. Mr. Al Thuwayni was taken into custody and transported to Elliott Hospital in Manchester where he is being treated for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

BB gun resembling a realistic handgun located in Thuwayni’s Vehicle

No law enforcement officers, or other private citizens were physically injured during the shooting incident. The name of the officer involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview. Investigators will be reviewing body camera footage along with additional video or audio that may have recorded any portion of the incident.