Manchester sets up pop-up PCR testing sight, site available for “as long as necessary”

An investigation into COVID cases in Manchester, Vermont area has begun resulting in Southwestern Vermont Health Care to set up a pop-up PCR testing site. ​

Vermont Health Commission Doctor Levine said it’s not accurate to call the situation in an outbreak. He also stated antigen tests are not the most reliable right now.

​”They’re intended to be screening tools for people who have symptoms and while they are useful for screening patients, antigen tests may have a higher chance of missing an infection and need to be confirmed,” said Dr. Levine.

Antigen tests likely produce false negatives. Meaning, negative results don’t automatically rule out infection. ​PCR tests are the most common. Dr. Levine said Manchester will do as many tests as they need to.​

These tests, however, are cheap and fast. If you live in a high-risk area or you’ve been exposed to someone with the virus, Dr. Levine says you’d benefit from the test.​

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer believes antigen testing will soon become more mainstream.​

“We are very hopeful that antigen testing becomes much more sensitive so that we can use it ubiquitously throughout the country to test for coronavirus,” said Dr. Trey Dobson.

Dr. Dobson said he’s prepared for high community turnout for testing.​

“The turn-out has been larger than anticipated, but fortunately we are ready for it, and we welcome anyone who needs to be tested to come down and be tested,” said Dr. Dobson.

Vermonters are still expected to follow state guidelines and quarantine requirements, especially upon returning from a hot spot, and the Agency of Health Services Secretary Mike Smith illustrates why.

“One case can balloon can balloon into several cases and it can balloon into a cluster and from a cluster to an outbreak, we just want to try and avoid that,” said Smith.

All before 9 a.m., about 60 cars lined up at Riley Rink, the testing site in Manchester. Dr. Levine said the site will be open for as long as necessary and a more accurate number will be revealed soon. PCR tests are the most reliable and most encouraged to get.​