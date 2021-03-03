Manchester VA center offers vaccine to veterans of any age

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Manchester VA Medical Center has begun offering coronavirus vaccinations to all its enrolled veterans, regardless of age.

The facility’s vaccine team has been trying to contact all patients who are age 65 and older and will continue to prioritize that age group. But officials said Tuesday that enrolled veterans of any age also may schedule appointments. Designated caregivers of those veterans also are eligible, but the veteran must be present during the appointment.

Those interested in signing up are asked to call the medical center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

THE NUMBERS

Nearly 76,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 244 cases announced Wednesday. Five new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 2,215.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 328 new cases per day on Feb. 16 to 269 new cases per day on Tuesday.