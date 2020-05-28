Manhunt ends in Colchester after shooting suspect kills himself

A shooting in Underhill Wednesday morning lead to a manhunt throughout much of Chittenden County. Authorities say the suspect, 24-year-old Evan Labonte of Fairfax shot and killed himself in Colchester Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic backed up along Route 7 and uncertainty loomed while Vermont State Police, tactical response units and other agencies searched for Labonte. Police say he shot a 28-year-old man in Underhill. His car was spotted near the sandbar on Route 2 in Milton around 11 am. Then, authorities followed him to the Breezy Acres Trailer Park on Creek Farm Road in Colchester.

From there, Labonte fled again and spent hours in a thick wooded area trying to evade police. A helicopter and a drone helped in the search, which ended just before 3 p.m.

“They began to approach the suspect once we had found them and once we approached him, he shot himself in the head,” said Lt. Garry Scott of the Vermont State Police.

Police say all of this started at Labonte’s ex-girlfriends house on Meadow Lane in Underhill. They say, after waiting outside the home, Labonte ambushed a 28-year-old man as he pulled out of the garage, shooting at the other man several times.

“It looks like the relationship has ended, she’s moved on and he obviously had not,” Scott said. “That’s what we believe preliminary is the indication of what led to this.”

Vermont State Police believe Ryan Prue of Underhill is the man Labonte shot. We’re told Prue is in critical condition UVM Medical Center.