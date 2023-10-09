Castleton, VT – People in the Castleton community have been on edge since a woman was found dead – knowing the killer is still on the loose.

Police say they’ve been flooded with tips since finding the body of Dr. Honoree Fleming on the D&H Rail Trail last Thursday. On Monday, a search and rescue team canvassed the area where Fleming was killed in search of more evidence.

And they continue to ask residents and businesses to look at any surveillance video they may have for potential clues.

VTSU-Castleton Dean of Students Matthew Patry is doing what he can to make students feel at ease while investigators work to find the person responsible for Fleming’s death.

He says they’ve upped the number of campus security officers working per shift, and partnered with the Rutland County Sherriff’s department, totaling more police coverage than they’ve ever had.

With students set to return this week after their fall break, Patry says an email was sent out to students, faculty, and staff detailing ways to look out for one another.

“Make sure to travel in groups, we don’t want students traveling alone,” he says, “If they see something that seems strange report it, better safe than sorry.”

Those with any information about this case are encouraged to call Vermont State Police.