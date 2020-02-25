Many Vermonters spent the warm day outside, but they still couldn’t enjoy one popular trail

With a high of 51 degrees in the Burlington area, it wasn’t you average February day.

Many Vermonters are used to freezing temperatures this time of year, but on Monday many took advantage of the unseasonable weather.

“Anytime I can get out like this is a win. Usually March is the goal, but to be out here in February is a win,” said one Colchester Resident.

However, some found the weather concerning. Logan Churchill is from Canada and he was visiting Vermont for the day when he had a writers block.

“Like the intensity and the extreme patterns that we are experiencing is not normal,” said Churchill.

Many spent the day walking, running, and biking along the waterfront or other trails, but there was one spot people couldn’t take advantage of on the warm day

The Colchester Causeway has been closed since September to fix damage after a major storm caused widespread damage in May of 2018. Town Manager Aaron Frank said the trail was closed briefly after the incident, but recently closed in September to get the causeway back to normal.

Overall, the causeway lost about 10% of its total rock and it has about 140,000 cubic yards of rock so loosing 10% of that is pretty significant.

“It’s a point of local statewide, regional national pride in fact we have visitors from around the world that want to come and bike on it and it’s just a gorgeous place,” said Frank

Frank said a lot of high water and wind in 2018 did a number on the causeway and they really needed this much time for a full rehab.

“This last fall where we closed it for the repairs that will bring it back to its prior condition it’s going to be put back in great shape and i hope people come and enjoy it then,” said Frank.

The Colchester Causeway trail us set to open back up on Memorial Day weekend.