March Madness to be played entirely in Indiana, NCAA confirms

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – The entire men’s March Madness tournament will be played in Indiana this year, with the NCAA confirming that Indianapolis, Bloomington and West Lafayette will host the 2021 event.

Typically, the NCAA holds the tournament in different cities around the country. In the midst of the pandemic, the NCAA decided to take what it calls a “bubble” approach. Indianapolis was already scheduled to host the 2021 Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Selection Sunday is set for March 14, with plans calling for the Final Four on April 3 and April 5. Preliminary dates for the earlier rounds have not been finalized. The tournament will be hosted by Ball State, Butler University, Indiana and Purdue universities, among others.

“This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana,” said NCAA President Mark Emmert. “We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes.”

The NCAA is partnering with a local health provider to administer coronavirus tests and provide a controlled environment for players, coaching staffs, administrations and officials. The Marion County Public Health Department has approved the NCAA’s health and safety plan.

“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember, if for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event,” said NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt.

The event \’s 67 games will be aired on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV, as well as digital platforms.