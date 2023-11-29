Killington, VT- A former Republican candidate for Congress, and prominent member of the Vermont GOP in the Rutland County area died in a crash on Route 4 Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

A police press release from the Killington Police Department announced the death of Mark Candon, 71, Rutland. Police say Candon was driving east on Route 4, near Shady Knoll Rd, when he crossed the center line and drifted into the opposite lane before colliding with a Marble Valley Regional Transit Bus. Candon was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the car.

The driver of the bus and a female passenger were brought to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

In a statement from Paul Dame, Chairman of the VTGOP, he called Candon a long-time Republican Activist and a beloved friend.

Dame’s statement read in part, “It has been a difficult morning for many Vermont Republicans who knew Mark Candon and have heard of his passing. Mark was one of the most affable and cheerful people I had the chance to work with over the years.”

Candon was Vice Chair of the Rutland County Republicans for nearly ten years and served two terms in the Vermont Legislature before running for Congress in 1998, winning the primary but ultimately losing to Bernie Sanders.

Paul Dame said Candon was a figure in the community and contributed to an annual golf event. Dame said, “He had been the critical catalyst for Rutland County’s annual golf tournament, which was a true labor of love for Mark. It is sad to think that we all won’t see him there next year. My thoughts go out to his family who are mourning the loss of an incredible father and husband. He will be dearly missed.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the Killington Police Dept. is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 802-422-3200.