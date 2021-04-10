Marshfield assault suspect with violent criminal history still at large

Harley Breer, 51, was on the run Saturday night after reportedly assaulting a neighbor of his in Marshfield on Friday. (Photo courtesy Vermont State Police)

A Marshfield man was still on the run Saturday night, more than 24 hours after allegedly attacking a neighbor of his. Vermont State Police wrote that Harley Breer, 51, has an extensive history of violent crimes.

He’s accused of assaulting a neighbor on Folsom Hill Road just after 6:00 p.m. Friday before removing his ankle monitor and fleeing the area. Breer needs to wear an ankle monitor because he’s currently on furlough following kidnapping and aggravated assault convictions.

Breer was reportedly last seen shortly after 7:00 p.m. Friday. He was riding as a passenger in a car on Route 2 in Marshfield; the car was heading toward Barre.



He’s about six feet tall, weighing 170 to 180 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Breer was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and jeans with a studded belt.

Troopers wrote that they consider Breer dangerous. If you see him, troopers are asking you to call 911 and to not approach him.