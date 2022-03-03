MONTPELIER – On Thursday, state officials announced major changes to COVID-19 guidance in schools that will go into effect later this month.

Vermont Secretary of Education Daniel French said beginning March 14, schools won’t be required to follow any additional mitigation strategies outside of those recommended for all Vermonters.

That means masks will become optional for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

‘Specific mitigation recommendations for schools are no longer necessary from a risk perspective, and making this shift will allow us to put a higher priority on addressing the learning and socioemotional needs of our students,” Secretary French said.

The changes come amid a statewide shift in COVID-19 recommendations as hospitalizations and case counts continue to decline.

Starting March 14, Vermonters who test positive for COVID-19 will be asked to stay home for five days, but close contacts who aren’t fully vaccinated will no longer be asked to quarantine.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Patsy Kelso said officials are continuing to urge Vermonters to get up to date on their vaccinations, and the loosened guidance is subject to change based on Vermont’s COVID-19 trends.

“We’ll also continue to conduct surveillance for disease trends, monitor outbreaks in vulnerable populations, and be on the watch for new variants,” Dr. Kelso said. “If a new variant emerges that is a cause for concern, we will revisit public health guidance.”