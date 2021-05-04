May the fourth be with you: USPS offering Star Wars stamps

(WSYR-TV) — Tuesday is a day Star Wars fans look forward to every year: May the Fourth be with you!

In celebration of May 4, the USPS is offering something special for stamp collectors. On Tuesday, the postal service is rolling out 10 new Forever stamps, each with a different Star Wars droid. The designer chose to feature the droids as a nod to the Lucas films, and Disney’s dedication to STEM learning.

On Wednesday, the Franklin Square Post Office in Syracuse will be offering the stamps with a special keepsake picture postmark. You can stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but if you miss the event, you can submit a mail order request.