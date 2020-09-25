Mayor adds new position to oversee transformation of Burlington Police

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city can and will do more to ensure policing incidents that are causing the community pain, do not continue moving forward.

“It’s hard work and work that no American community has fully figured out,” Weinberger said. “To get it right, I realized we needed to both expand the city’s capacity to get the work done and bring in perspectives from Burlington’s BIPOC community and from outside of law enforcement.”

Kyle Dodson will take a 6 month leave from his post at the greater Burlington YMCA and focus on identifying areas of chance, guiding development of new policing policies, and engaging the community while doing so.

“Sometimes the best you can do is trial and error when you don’t have a clear answer,” Dodson said. “The thornier the problem, I would argue that that’s the best you have, but you keep coming at it.”

Weinberger also signed an executive order stating no major disciplinary actions of police officers will take place without the mayor having the opportunity to judge the events and weigh in with a recommendation. Two community liaisons with backgrounds in social work have also been added to the force.

“That’s exactly the kind of thing we are talking about when we say can we replace certain kinds of services that are currently provided by police with other kinds of resources,” said acting chief John Murad.

To meet a direct demand of protestors, the mayor says the Queen City will finalize a policy around the release of body cam footage by the end of October.

“That people will see a city that is very committed to try and make good on the promise and opportunity of this moment,” Weinberger said.