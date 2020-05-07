Mayor Colin Read says he hopes to get people back to work as soon a possible.

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said he is aiming to get people back to work as soon as the Governor lifts his pause order, but it all depends on testing. Mayor Read says he believes the infection rate in Clinton County is low and because of social distancing, the infection hasn’t penetrated the community very far.

“We have to be very vigilant and we do that by testing to make sure infections don’t occur and if they do occur that you test everybody all around that person. We haven’t been able to do that up till now”, said Mayor Read.

Mayor Read also says he is excited because testing is ramping up in Plattsburgh. WellNow urgent care on route 3 is offering antibody and diagnostic testing. Mayor Read says the antibody testing is crucial for first responders because it will let them know if they have been infected by the virus. He says he would like to know if all of their police and first responders have been infected.

“I see value in if you have symptoms going in and getting the diagnostic test and being quarantined and everyone you have been in contact with goes and gets that test too. But also there is a lot of value in the antibody test to give us the reassurance that we don’t have and haven’t had pockets of infection.”

Jeffrey Hubbard from Hobie’s Sports Den says reopening sounds nice but he is still worried.

“I think in the North Country it would be worth it to open up but we do rely on tourism so it’s kind of like we are opening up from other communities to come in”, says Hubbard.

Nicolette Terry from A Beautiful Mess says they have purchased a plexiglass screen to be safer in case businesses do reopen.

“I have seen a lot of people online just doing appointments or only allowing two people at a time in a store. Obviously practicing social distancing within the store”, says Terry.

For now, Nicolette has been setting up window displays, so her customers can still shop while being safe. She has been putting together bundle packages with price tags so her customers can walk by the shop and contact her if they see anything they like. Nicolette does a lot of free local deliveries and she says this makes it more special.

Nicolette says, “We are excited, we are hoping for the best and staying positive.”