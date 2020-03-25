Mayor details Burlington’s response to ‘stay at home’ order

Mayor Miro Weinberger and other city leaders are still concerned about a cluster of cases at Burlington Health and Rehab, where 6 people have died from the coronavirus.

“I think we need to be preparing for a marathon,” said Mayor Weinberger. “City government is preparing for a marathon”

He is calling Wednesday’s ‘stay at home’ order a critical step in addressing the coronavirus pandemic and says city officials are on board with this new way of life in the Queen City.

“I don’t think we can get through this crisis without an order like this so I welcome that he’s taken it,” the mayor said.

More than 1,000 Burlingtonians have been laid off in recent weeks. On Monday, the city opened a Resource and Recovery center to help them file unemployment claims.

It will also help those struggling to pay rent, and worried about losing their homes. The phone number is 802-

“This is a public health emergency that requires everyone has a home, everyone has a roof over their head, everyone have a place where they can be safe and protected from the virus,” Weinberger said.

With that in mind, the city’s low barrier shelter has been moved to North Beach, where the homeless community can spread out in nearly 30 available campers, in line with social distancing guidelines.

Interim police chief Jennifer Morrison is pleading with Burlingtonians to follow those guidelines and the stay-at-home order for the greater good of the community.

“We do not want to get into an enforcement posture,” Chief Morrison said. “Nobody wins in that case, but we will bring it if that’s what’s required to keep this community safe.”

According to UVM Medical Center, there are six coronavirus patients at the hospital and another ten people under observation. As health care workers have struggled to find parking, the university has freed up more than 250 spaces to help accommodate.