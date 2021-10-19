Mayor extends deadline to leave homeless camp until October 26th

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has extended the deadline for people to leave the Sears Lane homeless camp. People now have an extra week to make arrangements.

The mayor says the city will provide storage containers no later than Monday. Campers’ belongings will be stored on site for 30 days. This all comes after 2 incidents last week, involving drugs and an assault rifle.

Mayor Weinberger says efforts to build a tiny house community or manageable campground at Sears Lane have not worked out. He says too often, these kind of camps become violent and untenable.

“It became very clear that the encampment has become a place that is unsafe for campers at the site, the neighbors surrounding the site, and even the city’s personnel responding to medical calls at the site,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, residents plea with the council to essentially let them be. They call this eviction criminal and dehumanizing, saying this decision will only instill more suffering on people, especially as the temperature outside continues to drop.

Residents say they’ve created this community because city leaders have failed to address the housing crisis and taking the homes away from dozens of people, for the actions of 1 or 2, is wrong.

“We see ourselves as part of a neighborhood, as part of a community that you are all apart of as well, that Sears lane is a part of,” Emma Schoenberg said. “We struggle like any other community to stay safe.”

“I want to ask you if you’re really ready to kick people out of their homes in the cold in the covid, possibly to their deaths because that is what will happen,” Leif taranta said. “You are punishing the people of sears lane for your own failures, and that is not ok.”

Members of the encampment also called on officials to attend a planned BBQ at the camp Tuesday, so they can see who the residents are and how the community operates.