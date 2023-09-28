Burlington, VT – As he approaches the end of his fourth term in office, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he will not seek a fifth.

Mayor Weinberger made the announcement at an afternoon event in downtown Burlington. Several local leaders were on hand.

Earlier this month, FOX44/ABC22 anchor Lauren Maloney asked Weinberger if he had thought about reelection. At the time, he called it a big decision for him, his family and the community and said he would be making a decision shortly.

Weinberger was first elected mayor in 2012, and was re-elected three times. In the most recent 2021 election, he narrowly won a fourth term defeating Progressive Max Tracy by 129 votes.

The next mayor of Burlington will be chosen in next year’s city election on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday March 5.

This story will be updated