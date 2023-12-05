Burlington, Vt – The City of Burlington has announced new measures to improve safety downtown, particularly along Church Street Marketplace.

In time for the holiday season, shoppers and businesses will see additional security and police presence in the downtown area and improved lighting in parking garages.

Gun violence, opioid addiction and theft remain issues in Burlington. Jessica Johnson, assistant manager at Harbor Thread on Church Street, says she and other retailers deal with them every day.

“It’s constant theft,” says Johnson. “I’m in a group with all the other managers on the Church Street Marketplace and that is lighting up like a Christmas tree. My phone won’t stop vibrating.”

In addition to updated security, Johnson says they keep mace at all the registers.

“I’m talking with all the girls, keeping them updated on that chat. We’re kind of training the girls on who to look out for and what the steps are if those individuals come in,” says Johnson.

Kara Alnasrawi, director of Business Workforce and Development for Church Street Marketplace, says they’ve added additional security during the holidays in the past.

“I understand that given the current challenges in the downtown there is a lot of interest generated about our security plans,” says Alnasrawi.

Funding for these initiatives comes by way of a $50,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, with a matching donation from the Pomerleau Family Foundation.

Alansrawi acknowledges that these initiatives aren’t the only answer to the problems facing downtown Burlington, but hopes they will give businesses and the public that extra level of comfort they’re looking for.

“I think what our downtown needs right now is our support. Shopping locally is way, way more important than I think a lot of people realize,” says Alnasrawi.

Discussions about creating a Downtown Ambassador Program are ongoing. The Burlington Business Association says there is funding for the program, but at this point, it is still a no go.