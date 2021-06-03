Mayor’s Cup Regatta set for July 10 in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – One of the City of Plattsburgh’s biggest events is set to make a full return this summer, and it’s also moving to a new location for its 44th year.

The Mayor’s Cup Regatta will be held at City Beach this year, and dozens of boaters from around the region are expected to gather on July 10 for the competition.

Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary President Sue Leblanc-Durocher said this year will also bring back the excitement that wasn’t possible in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Last year we had all these plans in order, and we were so excited,” Leblanc-Durocher said. “Of course COVID stopped us in our tracks, so this year we’re getting momentum, people are getting vaccinated, and things are looking wonderful.”

Aside from the race itself, this year’s Mayor’s Cup will bring back the festivities that make the time-honored tradition special, including a 5K race, kayak rides, cornhole tournaments and live music.

Dr. Kjell Dahlen, who has helped organize the regatta for the past several decades, said there should be quite a few more boats on the water this year as well.

“Last year I was afraid we might not be able to do the regatta because of COVID, but the sailors early on were very persistent about doing something,” Dahlen said. “Through the years, it’s been the biggest regatta on the lake, and for awhile we had over 100 participants each year. Last year, we were down to 30.”

You can still expect some limitations for 2021 – there won’t be a barbecue, for example. Additionally, unless something happens over the next few weeks, neighbors to the north will have to miss out for a second consecutive year.

“Canadian neighbors and friends can’t cross the border and that’s a large group of people that do sail, and they also go to the beach… Hopefully things transition in a positive manner and we see more of them,” Leblanc-Durocher said.

The Sunrise Rotary is hoping Vermont boaters will hop across the lake and help pick up the slack, and despite the regatta moving away from the downtown to City Beach, Mayor Chris Rosenquist still believes it will be a big weekend for businesses that could really use one.

“This is all part of what we expect summer in the City of Plattsburgh to look like, which is Fourth of July events throughout the week wrapping up with the Mayor’s Cup,” Rosenquist said. “Although we’re shifting out of the downtown, we are still looking at having a number of downtown events to promote businesses and our historic district.”

Mayor’s Cup T-Shirts are a long tradition of the event, and sales benefit community projects throughout the year. They will be on sale beginning June 9, but you can order one online at the Mayor’s Cup website.