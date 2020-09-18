Me2 Orchestra aims to erase stigma against mental health through music

BURLINGTON, VT- The Me2 orchestra is trying to erase the stigma associated with mental health through music. The orchestra brings people with and without mental illnesses together to play music in an accepting environment.

Kim Diehnelt is the conductor for Burlington’s Me2 Orchestra, the world’s only orchestra created for individuals with mental illnesses and the people who support them.

“Me2 orchestra is a place to come and bring your instrument, play with others who will see you for who you are and it’s a place to be and to become,” said Diehnelt.

Diehnelt has traveled the world as a professional conductor and composer, but says she’s never been a part of an orchestra like the Me2 Orchestra

“It’s not the rat race, it’s not the political game, it’s not the status seeking. It’s really can we just be the best human beings we can be,” said Diehnelt.

Kim has a personal stake in the group. Not too long ago, she was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder and a depression disorder.

“When this job came up, definitely I was like I could contribute. I could be healthy while I do it. I could have my own personal integrity too,” said Diehnelt.

Co -founder and Executive Director Caroline Whiddon started the organization nine years ago with her husband in Burlington.

“It was Ronald’s idea because he is a tremendous orchestral director who also lives with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and he came to me and essentially said I want to work with people like me,” said Whiddon.

Both Whiddon and her husband Ronald are professional musicians who have lived with mental health disorders and wanted to create a safe space for other musicians.

“I was diagnosed in my early 20’s with chronic anxiety and depression. Ronald’s experience with stigma and discrimination were more extreme and it really got to the point where he didn’t feel like he could continue on in the cookie cutter professional setting he really felt that he had to create his very open safe place,” said Whiddon.

Since the organization started, they have expanded to four different states and are looking to start a group in Denmark. The orchestra is open to anyone of all ages with or without a mental illness. Auditions are not required.

“This is more about the health and welfare of the orchestra,” said Diehnelt.

Due to the pandemic, the Burlington orchestra has been rehearsing outside. However, they are working on planning performances for the future.