Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center starts program for post-COVID ‘long-haulers’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has started a post COVID-19 program for people feeling shortness of breath, fatigue and body aches, rapid heartbeat, memory issues and other symptoms more than three months after they became infected.

The center said in a news release Tuesday the program for so-called “long-haulers” is the first in northern New England and will provide access to a 10-member medical team led by an infectious disease specialist.

“We probably are only at the beginning of the impact of this virus,” Dr. Michael Calderwood, chief quality officer, said Wednesday. “We continue to learn about this virus and about post-COVID-19 symptoms, and these types of care centers are going to be really important as we think about our comprehensive and coordinated approach to COVID-19 aftercare.”

Patients with Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome account for about 10% to 30% of those who get the virus.