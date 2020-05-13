Medical professionals fear pandemic could have lasting impacts on mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness month but this year, it’s taken a new meaning as more people struggle amid the crisis.

“We know the main physical concerns are taking a toll right now, but we’re expecting it’s going to be more difficult in terms of people’s mental health just because of the strain we’ve all experienced,” said Dr. Robert Althoff, medical director of psychiatry at CVPH.

From job losses to lonely days spent in isolation, medical professionals fear there will be long lasting impacts on mental health as thousands of people struggle with increased stress, anxiety, and depression due to the virus.

“I believe that a lot of people are struggling right now because we all have mental health, just like we all have physical health and these are not usual circumstances for everybody,” said Laurie Emerson, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Vermont.

Emerson said one group that’s already feeling the impact is medical staff who have been tirelessly working on the front lines.

“With front line workers, there is compassion fatigue,” she said. “The work that they’re doing is ongoing, its endless. They’re really struggling.”

“It’s because of the continuous worry you have of the unknown,” said Dr. Althoff. “Most of the time, we know whats going on, we know what’s coming in, nd what we have to do but there are times you just don’t know.”

Dr. Althoff is the medical director of psychiatry at CVPH. To navigate the crisis, he’s helped create a series of YouTube videos on coping strategies, like communicating with one another during these times and taking frequent breaks to avoid becoming overwhelmed.

“To provide something to support the staff and to some degree the community,” he said. “To name some of the things that are happening to us and let everybody know we’re in it together.”

The videos have also been used at UVM Medical Center and Alice Hyde. Emerson agrees that ‘it’s okay to not be okay’ right now and encourages people to stay connected with one another, get some exercise, and to carve out time for yourself.

“Just to keep that routine in your life will really help you to be resilient,” she said.