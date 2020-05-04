Meet Duke, Williston PD’s first ever therapy dog

Duke is training to be Vermont’s first police-run therapy dog. The 8-week-old black English Lab puppy joined the Williston Police Department Sunday.

“Duke’s job is to be calm and gentle with the people he comes in contact with,” said Officer Matthew Cohen, Duke’s handler. “His role is to be up and bring people some comfort.”

In their first 24 hours together, Duke already has mastered the gentle demeanor needed in his new position.

“He’s very much of a people person I’ve found out already,” Officer Cohen said. “When he’s awake, he’ll come up to you and want to sit and be petted which is great because that’s going to be his job.”

Most K-9s are responsible for sniffing out drugs and tracking crime, but not Duke. He’ll deal with the impact and trauma that comes along with it. After a year of mostly obedience training, Duke will be the first K-9 certified in Williston’s comfort dog program, the first of its kind in the Green Mountain State.

“Police in nature is changing, the way we do things is different than 10,12,15 years ago,” said Lt. Joshua Moore. “There’s a lot more issues with drug abuse and mental health type illnesses and our goal here in this town is community outreach.”

Lt. Moore spearheaded the program after seeing its success in other departments. He says Duke will be critical in reducing stress and trauma from violent crimes and helping victims relay information to law enforcement.

“People tense up and are less likely to explain what they’re going through, the type of trauma there experiencing,” he said. “By having Duke there, it really provides a comfort and hopefully, it fosters a better way of us communicating with people.”

Duke will also be on duty in courtrooms and spend time with students in area schools. Eventually the comfort dog team will travel around the nation to help in horrific tragedies such as mass shootings.

“The biggest thing I hope comes from this is he can get to the places where he’s needed,” Officer Cohen said. “And people get through that stressful situation, have them get a better outcome than they would have without him.”

Students at Williston Central School were involved with the naming process and voted on the name Duke. Duke was donated to the department by Boonefield Labradors in New Hampshire. It’s the 11th dog they’ve donated to be a therapy dog in a police department. Local donors have also supplied his food and vet services for life.

You can follow Duke’s adventures on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/k9dukevt/. He’s also on instagram, @k9dukevt