The Essex Police Department has acquired a new K-9 recruit. Her name is Nova and she is a Dutch Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix. She will be training over the next year with Officer Bryon Wehman. Nova is from California and was donated to the department by a citizen. She has a lot of growing to do but she will be adjusting to her new home and preparing to go to the Academy next February.

Nova loves to chew and is very treat motivated!