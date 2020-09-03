Meet trans disabled athlete Amber Desjardins, an aspiring Paralympian

Plattsburgh native Amber Desjardins likes to stay active. She can’t use her legs, but that doesn’t stop her.

In fact, the 30-year-old transgender disabled athlete wants to compete in the Paralympics one day.

Amber found running just three years ago. On Sunday, she ran in the 2020 Boilermaker 15k in Utica, New York, the longest run she’s ever done.

“My name is Amber Desjardins, and I’m just a disabled trans athlete.”

But Amber isn’t ‘just’ anything. She is quite a leader in the community, having done 30 races as the only disabled wheelchair competitor.

“My wheel chair is just an extension of my life…it’s how I get around…it’s my legs,” said Amber.

Amber was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy as a baby. Growing up, she always wanted to play sports but wasn’t allowed to in high school. But that quickly changed.

“My one friend was like…why don’t you take up running? Running is a sport and you have a wheelchair and you have arms…you can push yourself,” said Amber.

Amber’s first run was in Burlington in 2017 around the time she started hormone treatments. But Amber has faced some backlash. She says people have told her that because she was born male, she has an unfair advantage. But she explained why that’s not the case by using an analogy.

“When you start hormones, you changed everything out of the sportscar to let’s a say a ford focus…so it’s not going to run like a sports car,” said Amber.

I spoke with Amber’s friend Jess Lashway. The two have only known each other for a few months but she says amber is her role-model.

“She is such a strong athlete. People might think that the wheelchair might drag her down…but it doesn’t. If anything, she rises above it,” said Lashway.

In the meantime, Amber plans to prepare for the paranordic skiing season and the empire state games in 2021. This time with the new $3500 racing chair she won in the Boilermaker 15k.

Amber says running not only makes her an athlete but an activist as well.

“You know, make sure that trans women have a place in women sports…make sure that disabled people have a place and get the attention that they deserve as athletes,” said Amber.

Currently, Amber has around 20 sponsors and encourages more local businesses to support her.