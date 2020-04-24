Members of congress introduce Reopen America Act

Some businesses in Georgia are back open tonight despite criticism from many city mayors. Georgia’s republican governor was one of the last to issue a stay at home order. Many health experts say it’s too soon to reopen and the state faces another wave of infections.

All this is happening as members of congress, including Vermont’s Peter Welch, introduced a bill known as the Reopen America Act.

Congressman Welch said the Reopen America Act is a national and organized approach by the federal government based on public health and science.

“It’s not we in this legislation. science and medicine have established a very clear set of steps that have to be taken in order to address a pandemic,” said Welch.

Welch explained Friday, the Reopen America Act would allow federal government to help organize and mobilize states ready to reopen. The government would organize equipment, set standards, and get resources back to states.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland felt the president’s recent plans to reopen the country did not have a firm structure.

“It was a list of very loose criteria that the president wanted the states to think about as their reopen process, and already the chaos has begun,” said Raskin.

The Reopen America Act states that the federal government will work with states to help them develop plans to reopen by helping fund and implement those plans. However, the bill mentions states must meet two criteria before developing a reopening plan.

One, the hospital capacity within the state must meet the crisis so that they are not over run. Two, the transmission rate of the disease must fall below one, which means the average person who has the disease is infecting no more than one person.

According to the bill, once states meet the criteria, they would then get their plans approved by a scientific public health panel.

“But it’s not a yes or no they would give them suggestions, negotiate with them a little bit figure out what it would cost and then the federal government would fund the implementation of the plan,” said Representative Donna Shalala.

The act was introduced by Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD), former Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Donna Shalala (D-FL), House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), House Energy and Commerce (E&C) Committee Health Subcommittee Chairwoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA), and E&C Committee Member Peter Welch (D-VT). The bill currently has more than 50 cosponsors.