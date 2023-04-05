This morning, a few pockets of freezing drizzle cannot be ruled ahead of the bigger icing threat this afternoon which has prompted a winter weather advisory for northwest New York, eastern Vermont, and New Hampshire.

We’ll slowly climb into the 40s from the Champlain Valley into the North Country, but we’ll remain stuck in the 30s across much of eastern Vermont and New Hampshire. That’s where the more significant icing threat will set up throughout the day with bridges/overpasses freezing up first. Other slick spots will include sidewalks, decks/patios, and untreated secondary roadways.

Temperatures will continue to warm overnight into Thursday morning with readings in the 50s/60s. That will mean a transition over to all plain rain for everyone by the Thursday morning commute. Isolated rain showers will remain in the forecast through the afternoon as temps cool into the 40s/50s.

Rainfall totals will average 1 to 2 inches. Icing totals will range from a 0.10 inches in northwest New York, to 0.25″ in eastern Vermont and New Hampshire, and up to 0.50″ in the highest peaks/summits of the Whites and Greens. Drive safe and remain weather aware.