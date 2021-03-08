Michelle Obama among 2021 inductees to National Women’s Hall of Fame

FILE – This May 11, 2019 file photo shows former first lady Michelle Obama during “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama,” in Atlanta. The Obama’s Higher Ground and Spotify announced Thursday that the former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on the streaming service. The podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Women’s Hall of Fame (NWHF) has announced its inductees for 2021 and plans for celebrations in October.

The NWHF says it will host an in-person induction ceremony on October 2 in its new home, the recently revitalized 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill building. The Hall says it is monitoring the COVID-19 situation in New York and will plan to ensure the safety of the event for all attendees. Ticket sales will open in April or May once safety plans are finalized. A virtual streaming of the ceremony will be free to the public.

This year’s inductees include former First Lady Michelle Obama, soccer icon Mia Hamm, and several more female pioneers who are making or who have made history. For a full list of inductees, click here.