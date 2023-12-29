Dover, MA- Police say a Middlebury College student and her parents are dead following a domestic incident involving a gun on Thursday night in Dover.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey identified the three people killed as 54-year-old Teena Kamal, 57-year-old Rakesh Kamal, and 18-year-old Arianna Kamal, a first year college student, at a press conference on Friday. Police were called by a family member who had stopped by the family’s house around 7:24 pm on Thursday, Dec. 28 to check on them.

At the press conference on Friday, Morrissey said, “This is an event to remember that the domestic violence crisis crosses all economic and social situations. During the search of the premises, the state police did find a firearm on the premises. The medical examiner will take the case and determine the cause and manner of death.”

Morrissey said there had been no previous reports of domestic violence or problems from the family. The investigation is ongoing, but police say this is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public.

Middlebury College released a statement about the tragedy today. saying, “She was connected and engaged in class, and passionate about everything she did. She was a beautiful writer and always did things 110%. She was a deeply spiritual person and dove into the material in the first year.”

“For those, any time of year, but times get difficult around the holidays, if you feel unsafe in a relationship we want to remind people there is help available,” said Morrissey, “I think that some of the tension people feel in relationships often come out around the holidays.”

To get assistance from domestic violence helplines you can call the following numbers: