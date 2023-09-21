A 20-year-old Middlebury College student was found dead in a campus dormitory late Wednesday.

Middlebury police said they were called to the dorm shortly after 10:15 p.m. and found the body of Evelyn Sorensen of Oregon.

Initial investigation indicates there was no foul play and there is no danger to the campus or surrounding community. The police have been in contact with the family, and Sorensen’s body was taken to Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for autopsy.

The investigation will continue.