GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A childhood face of film comes to downtown Glens Falls’ local board game tavern this week for a meet and greet.

Actor Aaron Schwartz, of ’90s films like “The Mighty Ducks” and “Heavyweights,” comes to Go Play With Your Food on Glen Street from 6-7:30 p.m.

After acting alongside Ben Stiller in “Heavyweights” and being in the original “Mighty Ducks” series, Schwartz later appeared on “Gossip Girl” as the recurring character Vanya. He pays the city a visit while filming a project in the area, according to Go Play With Your Food on Facebook.

Schwartz will be meeting, greeting, and signing autographs, as well as dining with visitors. Reservations at Go Play With Your Food can be made online.

Go Play With Your Food opened earlier in 2023 near Centennial Circle. The tavern offers a library of hundreds of board games alongside food and drink.