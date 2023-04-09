What an “eggs-cellent” Easter Weekend we have been able to enjoy with some mild temperatures, blue skies, and lots of sunshine. The dry and clear streak of weather will continue this evening and overnight with just a few extra clouds. Lows will bottom out near 30 degrees Monday morning; a good reason to bundle up to kick off the new work week.

Monday afternoon will offer up plenty of sunshine, warmer weather, and brisk south breezes. Temperatures will hover in the middle to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds will average 5-15 mph.

Tuesday, increasing clouds ahead of a cold front will mean a mild afternoon followed by a wetter evening and overnight. Isolated, very light rain showers will become likely late Tuesday with rainfall totals averaging less than 1/10″.