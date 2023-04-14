We’re beginning the day by saying goodbye to a cold front as it dips down to our south and out to sea. That cold front has deposited a few extra clouds in the forecast this morning, so we’ll call it a partly cloudy start to the day with temps in the 50s.

Our afternoon will feature highs rebounding into the upper 60s to low 70s across the North Country with upper 70s to low 80s from the Upper Valley to southern Vermont. Temps may vary, but the sky conditions will not; it’s a return to sunshine for everyone this afternoon.

As for the weekend, we’re monitoring a wobbly warm front to our south. That boundary nearby will mean another warm one Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 70s alongside partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. A stray mountain shower cannot be ruled out by the late afternoon/evening.

Thickening clouds for Sunday will likely lead to a few shower chances late in the day. Nevertheless, our overall rain chances remain low this weekend with only a few hundredths of an inch of accumulation in a few select communities.