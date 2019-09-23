Millions in bonuses for Purdue Pharma execs should go to victims of opioid crisis, says Governor Cuomo

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain received a letter from the Department of Financial Services, objecting a Purdue Pharma Proposal to pay employees $34 million dollars in bonuses.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to voice his displeasure over the role the Purdue Pharma played in the opioid crisis, calling it “outrageous” that the company is proposing to pay tens of millions of dollars in bonus compensation when hundreds of thousands of Americans have suffered as a result of the addictive and dangerous opioid products that Purdue Pharma aggressively marketed for decades. He went on to say that every dollar should go to the victims of this ever-growing crisis.

