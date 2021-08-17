Milton family loses dog in fire that destroys their home

A family in Milton lost their dog in a fire Tuesday night. The home is destroyed, due to smoke damage.

It happened on McMullen road around 8pm. Firefighters say a neighbor in the duplex smelled smoke. That neighbor was able to call the homeowner, who was not at home, for the door code. But the pet could not be saved due to heavy heat and flames. Chief Chris Poirier says the firemen were greeted with a large fire in the kitchen.

“The outcome is pretty bad at this point, they lost their family pet which is heartbreaking,” he said. “But yes, he probably stopped the fire from spreading more and taking out the unit he was living in”

The chief says the fire marshal will return to the home Wednesday to determine the cause. Officials do not suspect any foul play.