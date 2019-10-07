Minimum wage in Vermont to increase in 2020

Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Department of Labor announced today that the state’s minimum wage will increase next year. Beginning January 1st, 2020, it will increase $0.18 cents, from $10.78 to $10.96/per hour. The increase was determined by the Department of Labor’s Economic and Labor Market Information Division.

A state statue determined the calculation for this increase, as well as all subsequent increases in the coming years. The formula calculates the rate of inflation using the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The adjustment will also affect employees who earn tips as part of their income.