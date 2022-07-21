Brattleboro, VT — Vermont State Police said an autopsy determined that 23-year-old Mary Anderson, whose body was found Tuesday’s in her truck In West Brattleboro, was shot in the head.

Anderson, of Harvard, MA., had been reported missing last weekend and was last seen in Hudson, NH, on Saturday night.

Anderson’s former boyfriend, 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg, MA, was being sought as a person of interest in the case. Police shot and killed Davis when, according to Vermont State Police, he attempted to lunge at officers with a knife.

Two troopers who fired at Davis, Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson and Det. Sgt. Samuel Truex, were placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

Vermont State Police and law enforcement in Massachusetts and New Hampshire continue to investigate the case. They are trying determine when and where Anderson was killed and whether she had been abducted.

Police say among the evidence collected is Anderson’s phone, which was located near an area where officers encountered Davis.

Anyone in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont who might have seen either Anderson or Davis or Anderson’s truck — a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with a MA license plate PC 8DXW20 — between late Saturday and early Tuesday are asked to call VSP Barracks in Westminster at (802) 722-4600 or to provide an anonymous tip here.