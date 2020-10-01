FBI: Missing North Country couple found safe; five people arrested in Canada

News

by: Libbi Farrow

Posted: / Updated:

Investigators say a couple that went missing from Moria, New York, for two days are safe after they were kidnapped.

Five people, including some from Canada, face charges in what the FBI is calling the international kidnapping of James Helm, 76, and Sandra Helm, 70, who were reported missing Sunday.

Police in Quebec say four out of the five are being held and will appear in a Montreal court. The fifth suspect was released. Police in Quebec are working with the New York State Police and the FBI.

More Headlines


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog