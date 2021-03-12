Missisquoi Valley Union School District pivots to remote learning because of COVID-19 spread

The Missisquoi Valley Union School District switched to fully-remote learning on Friday because of community spread of COVID-19. All extracurricular activities, including sports, are canceled until in-person instruction resumes. That’s at least two weeks away, and it might not happen until early April.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French says MVU Superintendent Julie Regimbal has reached out to him. “They’re having trouble with staff availability, essentially, as a result of the number of cases they’ve seen in the community,” he said. “We have scheduled a time for next week, the two of us, to connect and explore our options and see what we can do to help. From my understanding, it’s the impact of spread of the virus on their staffing patterns.”

The switch means that the MVU Thunderbirds’ winter sports season is now cut short. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine confirmed Friday that there were cases among MVU hockey players, but he was quick to note in the same breath that the Thunderbirds aren’t alone.

“There have been cases on several hockey teams,” Dr. Levine said. “We know of transmission only within a team, as opposed to between teams, like in competition.”

Levine says if there’s even one case on any athletic team, there are abundant close contacts. “And depending on how they were practicing or scrimmaging or playing, the amount of opportunity for players to come in contact with one another is increased,” he added.

Gov. Phil Scott was asked if there’s any chance of vaccinated spectators being allowed to attend state championship games later this month. He replied that the Green Mountain State simply isn’t there yet.

“I would ask for some patience as we get through the next couple of weeks, when we can confirm the amount of supply we’re going to get, and then we’ll lay out our strategy over the next two to three months,” the governor said. “It’ll get very prescriptive, and you’ll be able to see what we’re looking at in terms of gathering sizes and what it means for those who are vaccinated or not.”

Meanwhile, all K-12 schools in New Hampshire are now required to be open for in-person learning at least two days a week. That requirement kicked in on Monday under an executive order last month from Gov. Chris Sununu.