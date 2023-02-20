It’s a brisk and crisp start to the day with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s alongside mostly cloudy skies. A new cold front draped to our northwest will likely enter the North Country this morning followed by the Upper Valley for the early afternoon. Make it a point to have the cozy rain jacket or umbrella on standby today.

Our afternoon will feature highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, southwest to northwest winds, and isolated rain showers/mountain mixed showers. Precipitation will exit by the evening commute with a drier overnight period ahead.

Tuesday, a robust storm system will come barreling in for the afternoon through the overnight. Since the arrival time is scheduled for the when temps typically cool off for the day, the main precipitation type will be snow after just a brief stint of valley rain showers.

Snowfall totals will average a widespread dusting to 2″. Slightly higher amounts of 2-4″ are possible across southern Vermont, the Upper Valley, and the mountains.