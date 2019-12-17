Monkton General Store says it will close at year’s end

The family that owns Monkton General Store says the costs of running the business “are just too much” and that it has set a tentative date of December 31 to close its doors for good.
The Alderman family has owned the country store for 12 years. The family has made several appeals to customers and the public to help it remain afloat financially. In March, they announced on social media that they had less than a week to come up with $20,000 to cover a tax bill.
In August, the family reduced prices on most of its items in order to sell down inventory and recoup mounting losses from a decline in sales.
On Monday, the Aldermans — Sam, Darcee, Sydney, Sophie, Savannah and Sadie — wrote on social media that, despite the community support, “our wonderful little store” was going out of business.
Sam and I will always treasure the last 12 years that we have spent in our store and thank everyone who became a part of our daily lives. We have loved to watch all the big moments in your lives, watching your babies grown and of course, meeting all your fur babies!
Our tentative last day will be December 31st. We are kindly asking everyone to come shop and clear out the store. Essentially nothing can be returned and we are hoping that we will be able to pay off all our vendors and creditors. We need your help, so please come shop!! Stock up on some groceries, beer, snack and of course chocolate!!
For those of you who may be worried about the future of Aldermans Chocolate, our plan is to liquidate the store and pay off our tax debt to ensure we can keep our licenses. You can already find our chocolate in stores such as the Warren Store & The Deli Market on Dorset Street. We will concentrate on getting our chocolate out into the world so that more people can enjoy our love of chocolate!
Again, while we are so sad to see our store go, we want to thank everyone that has come to our store over the years & helped keep us going. We will treasure all shared laughs, pictures, stories, occasional tears and jokes that we had over the last 12 1/2 years. It has been an honor to know you all.
Thank you and best wishes to you all,
Sam, Darcee, Sydney, Sophie, Savannah and Sadie Alderman