Monkton General Store says it will close at year’s end

The family that owns Monkton General Store says the costs of running the business “are just too much” and that it has set a tentative date of December 31 to close its doors for good.

The Alderman family has owned the country store for 12 years. The family has made several appeals to customers and the public to help it remain afloat financially. In March, they announced on social media that they had less than a week to come up with $20,000 to cover a tax bill.

In August, the family reduced prices on most of its items in order to sell down inventory and recoup mounting losses from a decline in sales.

On Monday, the Aldermans — Sam, Darcee, Sydney, Sophie, Savannah and Sadie — wrote on social media that, despite the community support, “our wonderful little store” was going out of business.