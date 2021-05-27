Barr Hill reopening for Memorial Day weekend

With more establishments resuming and restrictions starting to loosen, this holiday weekend is a great time to support local businesses. Most of which, have been hit hard by the pandemic and need their communities support to rebuild.

Barr Hill in Montpelier is able to reopen its outside patio on Friday. With this reopening, comes a new food and drink menu, curated by Chef Crystal Maderia of Kimset Farm to Table. Cocktails to-go will be available during all bar-patio hours of operation, with pre-ordering still available on their website.

Local 44’s Britany Wier spoke with the chef and bartender about what they are serving up!