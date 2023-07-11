Montpelier, VT– Unprecedented rainfall and heavy flooding are creating dangerous situations for communities across the Green Mountain State.

In Montpelier, city leaders are keeping an eye on the Wrightsville Dam as water levels rise. A press release from Montpelier’s city manager, William Fraser, says the dam only has 6 feet of storage capacity left before the first spillway releases water into the North Branch River.

Montpelier Chief of Police Eric Nordenson says the Vermont Dam Safety Management group are on-site. If the dam spills over, Nordenson notes, it could affect the already high water levels downtown.

Fraser says the damage caused by a dam breach would be particularly bad along the North Branch River corridor and into downtown Montpelier. City leaders are encouraging people who live in at-risk areas to go to the upper floors of their homes.