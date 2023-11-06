Montpelier, VT- Montpelier city officials are broadening the City Council’s Zoom meeting policy to all committees after a Historic Preservation Committee was disrupted by antisemitic remarks on Friday.

In a press release on the incident, officials say two people logged in to the meeting and made antisemitic statements just before the meeting was called to order. The two people were immediately muted and kicked from the digital meeting.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the disrupters used pseudonyms and had their cameras turned off.

This is the second time in less than two months that city proceedings were disrupted by antisemitic and racist comments, officials said. A similar ‘zoom bomb’ was made at a September 27 City Council meeting.

Now, City Manager Bill Frazier, says all committee meetings will follow the Zoom protocol established for City Council meetings. Anyone who logs via Zoom will be muted immediately and will be unmuted by the Chair when they want to make a comment.

City officials say this policy has worked for council meetings and hope it will prevent similar incidents in the future.